Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/1

Nelson is forecasting severe weather late Monday night

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á what do people need to know about this light show?xxx the main weather maker early this week will be a cold front passing into the region. ahead of it, we'll experience above average temperatures in the low 80s on monday, and lows in the 60s for tonight and monday night. with these dynamics in place ahead of the front, storms will fire by monday evening and night. some could be severe with high winds, heavy rainfall, and large hail. before these storms move in the conditions will be late summerálike with higher humidity and partly sunny skies. there remains some uncertainty with an approaching warm front prohibiting the development of storms until the cap is broken. we'll watch this situation and alert you with the newest information. the front moves through and will pull in more septemberáish conditions as temps fall into the 60s and 70s with dry conditions. the minnesota twins continue their series with the detroit tigers. we have the highlights
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Storms could fire on Monday night/early Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester band raises money for local bike club

Image

Filling the boot for a good cause

Image

RFD gets ready to put two new engines to use

Image

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Image

Part of Civic Center Drive to close this week

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/1

Image

Spin Devo hosts its annual Cannonball Cross in Mason City

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester gears students for back to school

Image

Labor Day Weekend forecast

Image

Convert-O-Lab helps people preserve memories

Community Events