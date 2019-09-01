Speech to Text for Spin Devo hosts its annual Cannonball Cross in Mason City

when you think of biking you may think a casual stroll through the park or on the side of the road, but it mason city it's quite the opposite. over the weekend hundreds of riders took to all terrains for a little bit of fun.// it might seem like a normal bike race... it's anything but. "majority is on grass but depending on the weather we get some mud too, some stairs on one side they have to get off run up and ride back down the other side. some steep hills people get off an run up." this is cyclocross. spin devo hosted the fourth annual cannon ball cross at east park in mason city, hosting more than 200 bikers from seven different states from ages 7 to 70. their mission is to grow the game with the younger crowd. "it's such a fun sport and not a lot of people know about it so we're really just trying to get kids involved and help them learn and have some fun and get some exercise all at once." although cyclocross has different features than a normal biking race, like steep hills and drops, but it's a sport for everyone. "a lot of people have never even heard of cyclocross and it's just so much fun especially for people who haven't heard of it to come out and watch even get involved and try it out." the sport has grown on those who are looking to get outdoors during the season. "i learned about cyclocross probably about eight or nine years ago actually, i had been a mountain biker and did some mountain bike racing.. was looking for something to do in the fall it's a sport that starts in september and goes through january time." there's something new about the sport