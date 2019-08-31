Speech to Text for Boys and Girls Club of Rochester gears students for back to school

day of school can be an exciting time... but also an expensive reminder. the national retail federation reports families spend nearly 700 dollars on backátoáschool supplies for kids. today á the boys and girls club of rochester held their annual "back to school bash" to help relieve some of the finanical burden. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox has more on how the organization is helping families.xxx reporter: here at the boys and girls club of rochester they made sure students has these. they left with these backpacks that are full of essentials to have a very good... successful school year . now inside there were pencils and pens and binders and notepads all to make sure all students no matter the economic income are prepared. vo:kids are out enjoying the last few days before they head back to school and hit the books. before they do that... the boys and girls club of rochester put on their annual "back to school bash." nat: we had a great summer. vo:the countdown for back to school is winding down... and organizers at the boys and girls club of rochester are doing more than celebrating the end of summer. sot: are really trying to be centered around making sure that all our kids and all of our families are prepared to go back to school. vo:mikala hora works at the club... where they passed out backpacks filled with school supplies to families in need. for many families school supplies can be costly. hora believes every student should have all the tools to learn. sot: we know that can be very stressful time especially for most people.so if there's anything that we can do in the meantime to help that out and be able to provide them with the resources they need we want to be able to do that. vo:kids including landon hay helped plan this year's festitives. sot: plan this event and put it on and like what can you have here. vo: it wasn't just supplies á the club teamed up with "education exchange" to offer free haircuts... for those first day pictures. sot: even just getting those bangs out our face helps us to study a little better vo:all to ease the pressure on the first all the supplies you saw were donated. they will continue to accept donations for school supplies throughout the year in order to help students all year round. if you'd like to donate... you can drop supplies off at the boys and girls club building. we'll post their hours of operation on our website... kimt dot com./// still