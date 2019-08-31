Clear

8/31 Forecast

Dorian, Northern Lights, Severe Weather

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

by kimt storm team three meteorologist sean macaday... currently, a weak area of high pressure is controlling the skies. winds are being kept light, and temperatures are being kept rather low in the low 70s upper 60s for highs. tonight will be mostly cloudy, but there is chance for some clearing and potentially a small window to catch the northern lights. this high pressure will start to back off sunday, when mostly cloudy conditions will remain. in its place, an area of lower pressure at the surface will begin to move in from montana to the west on monday. this low pressure will cause winds to stream from the south, bringing with them warmer and more humid air on monday. there is a threat for severe weather powered by a low level jet monday night into tuesday. tonight: mostly cloudy lows: mid 50s winds: calm tomorrow: mostly cloudy highs: mid 70s winds: s near 5 tomorrow night: partly to mostly cloudy lows: low near 60 thanks sean./// farmers are under shaky ground now that a trade war
Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
A mild Labor Day weekend might just end with a bang
