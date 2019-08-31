Speech to Text for Convert-O-Lab helps people preserve memories

us can remember using a handheld camcorder... with those recordings capturing moments (you want to remember. they're stored on old váhás tapes. now á the rochester public library is helping residents preserve those memories. the libraryrtáoá lab.e equiptment to digitize outdated technology like old cassettes and vinyl records... and convert them into dává ds or upload them online. sara patealita (patátaáleeá ta)works at the library and she says it's all about keeping those memories alive.xxx we want people to be able to put that in the hands of everyone basically so we have the tools to have those formats so they can come in and relive those memories and then preserve those for the future as well. the "convertáoá lab" is free and you don't have to have a library card to sign up... but there is a waiting list. you can head over to our website káiámátá dotácom to find the link to fill out the form