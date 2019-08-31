Speech to Text for Horse show in Britt brings enthusiasts together

owners are meeting in britt this weekend for one of the largest draft horse hitch shows in north america. now in its 38th year á clydesdales á belgians á percherons (perchins) and shires are competing in the different categories. ryon bohl (bowl) is a member of the south dakota draft horse association á and brought his group of clydesdales to this year's show. it's the first time he's competed at britt. he raised clydesdales himself when he was younger á and is excited to see the younger generation take the reins.xxx "i'm one of the youngest members of our association at 51. people that were interested are getting older and passing on. it's very important, if there is no demand, then nobody breeds them and we become extinct." if you missed today's grandstand show á another one will be held tomorrow afternoon at 2 at the hancock county fairgrounds. admission is 10 dollars for adults á a dollar for kids ages 6 to 12... and free for children 5 and