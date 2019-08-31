Speech to Text for Using Labor Day weekend to volunteer

may mean a break for many workers... a group of volunteers is busy renovating a home for someone in need. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was in forest city today to check in on the progress.xxx this labor day weekend á a group of volunteers are putting their labor to work by fixing up this house here in forest city á as part of a catholic heart work camp. nat of hammer crews are laying down new hardwood floors... repainting rooms... and hauling things out of storage. "just needed someone to help her sort through her stuff and clean her house. we're doing some painting, light carpentry work, cleaning up around her yard." greg rayhons is a 6 year member of the catholic heart work camp. they go around the country working on projects like this one á and now they're focusing on helping people in our area.. "we've done some work in crystal lake, garner, lake mills and now forest city." this weekend á he and a group of about 20 are helping a 79 year old woman named josie. she lost her husband a few years ago to illness á and her son is on the road frequently for work. "it takes a lot for a person to swallow their pride and let someone come into their home and help them out. it took her awhile to say yes." david chapin is also part of the group. for him á helping out one of his fellow parishioners following god's mission of serving others. "that's the reason i've been doing it for 6 years, cuz i love going out and helping those whoever needs help." and the camps allow him to teach teens and young adults that are participating valuable life lessons. "we get to teach these kids how to do this stuff, and it makes me feel great. teach them how to do work on houses... assisting in the