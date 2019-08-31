Speech to Text for Ventura firefighters asking residents to make house numbers more visible

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fire department is asking residents to make sure they have visible address numbers on their house. this comes after the department responded to a fire alarm call in a neighborhood and they had a hard time figuring out exactly which house the call was coming from. that's because only a few of the houses on the block had house numbers. according to firefighter jim sholly, a delay like this could add to the department's response we actually passed the house that we were looking for, got down the street, found one of the numbers and it was like, ok we passed it, it's gotta be this one so we stopped and got out to investigate. he also says a fire can double in size every 30 seconds. luckily the home they were called to did not have a fire... it was only a