Clear

Ventura firefighters asking residents to make house numbers more visible

Seconds matter when firefighters respond to a call and having a visible house number could save lives.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 7:12 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2019 7:12 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Ventura firefighters asking residents to make house numbers more visible

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fire department is asking residents to make sure they have visible address numbers on their house. this comes after the department responded to a fire alarm call in a neighborhood and they had a hard time figuring out exactly which house the call was coming from. that's because only a few of the houses on the block had house numbers. according to firefighter jim sholly, a delay like this could add to the department's response we actually passed the house that we were looking for, got down the street, found one of the numbers and it was like, ok we passed it, it's gotta be this one so we stopped and got out to investigate. he also says a fire can double in size every 30 seconds. luckily the home they were called to did not have a fire... it was only a
Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
A mild Labor Day weekend might just end with a bang
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ventura firefighters asking residents to make house numbers more visible

Image

Mayo's Madsen twins commit to play basketball at the University of Cincinnati

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports OT: Part 1

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Fire burns at spot where homeless gather in Rochester

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center group sending good vibes to rain forest

Image

Byron seeing blocked fire hydrants

Image

House Numbers help firefighter response times

Image

Iowa scraps virtual caucus plans

Community Events