Speech to Text for Mayo's Madsen twins commit to play basketball at the University of Cincinnati

everyone wants to know where they're going to play college ball. mayo seniors gabe and mason madsen announced on twitter today that they have commited to play college basketball at cincinatti. both have offers from many schools in the midwest, with gabe holding offers from minnesota, xavier, iowa and iowa state. but the seniors have decided on the bearcats