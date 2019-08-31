Clear

Mayo's Madsen twins commit to play basketball at the University of Cincinnati

Cincinnati is getting two of the most coveted players in the state.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Mayo's Madsen twins commit to play basketball at the University of Cincinnati

everyone wants to know where they're going to play college ball. mayo seniors gabe and mason madsen announced on twitter today that they have commited to play college basketball at cincinatti. both have offers from many schools in the midwest, with gabe holding offers from minnesota, xavier, iowa and iowa state. but the seniors have decided on the bearcats
