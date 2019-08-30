Speech to Text for Sports OT: Part 2

welcome back á our sports overtime continues tonight in north iowa as osage travels to clear lake. in the first quarter á the lions lead by a country mile 20 to 0. they widened that lead with this pass from jaylen devries to kody kearns. the green devils managed to get their first points on the board with this catch from spencer mooberry. later á check this. devries scrambled from about halfway down the field á look at him go dodging tacklers á and after official review á ruled a touchdown á making it 35 to 6. clear wins big á 56 to 12 to open the year. about 15 miles to the west... it's a prime in county match up with garner hayfield ventura facing west hancock at home. the cardinals got on the board first thanks to this catch by jared shaw. immediately after though á the eagles responded with a touchdown of their own from josef smithá tying it up. not long after á garner gets the ball back á but when landon dalbeck throws it á it became a fumble á and west hancock gets it back. the eagles fight back down the field á with cole kelly running down the field. later though á cards get the ball back on an interception by isaac knutson taking it into the end zone. west hancock takes the win 48 to 26. up north the st. charles saints battled the lake city tigers hoping to do what they did in 2018. the saints had no problem putting up points today, junior drew maloney scrambling and finds his man in sam lewis who dives and makes the juggling catch. saint charles is coming off a season where they won six straight to start the year, they're looking to do the same. results like this is what you hope for st. charles defeats lake the century panthers facing the defending champs in owatonna. no more jason williamson for the huskies but they dominated century 44 to 7. the slope doesn't get easier for the panthers, they host mankato west next week. tough loss to open up the season for jon vik's squad. in harmony the eyes are on fillmore central's brand new field but the falcons had their work cut out for them today. the falcons are ready to go hosting united south central. first drive for the rebels goes wrong, carson kiehne intercepts the pass, but it wouldn't lead to points. uásác took it from there á isaac meyer throws the dart to the sixá á five aj kloos and he's in for the score. they would meet up again on the next drive.. wide open tád for the rebels. uásá c wins it 41 to 7.// albert lea playing host to winona tonight at rácátác. first quarter á quarterback logan howe with the keeper á right up the middle for a ten yard gain. but this one was all winona á even when things were going wrong á quinn larsen scoops up the fumble and he's off to the races and is brought down by javarus owens. but the good field position benefits the inhawks and jackson nibbelink scores the touchdown á winona wins 33 to seven./// and here are some more scores from north iowaá mason city falls to fort dodge á 65 to zero. we're still waiting on the score from crestwood and charles city. and saint ansgar takes down west fork 66 to 14.