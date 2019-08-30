Speech to Text for Sports OT: Part 1

right into the highlights. mayo hosting northfield for the season opener. northfield qáb á gavin rataj á with the deep bomb to daniel monoghan for the 35 yard competion á the drive end in a touchdown. then mayo's qb á cade sheehan passes to wide receiver ethan loeher. and the same matchup again á results in a spartan touchdown á mayo wins 48 to 15. big matchup in class a, rushford peterson hosting blooming prairie. this one belonged to the blossoms, matthew pryor sheds a tackle and reverses field. one man to beat and he powers his way into the endzone. báp leads and they wouldn't stop, kaden thomas throws a jump ball to gabe hagen who brings it down. fresh off a state tournament appearance last year, blooming prairie dominates ráp 46 to nothing. and in stewartville á the tigers are ready to shine bright. second quarter á triton parker boe fakes out our camera but it's really austin melder on the run for a touchdown. but the tigers were just too strong á josh buri on the run for stewie and picks up a big first down before finally being brought down. buri would find his way in for the tád á tigers win 44 to 35 in the three rivers chatfield headed north to plainview to face páeám. touching moment at halftime, the bulldogs honoring their fallen teammate aidan miller who died earlier this year. this game was all about the defense, gophers get a short game up the middle. then it's chatfields turn, connor schumacher goes dwon for the sack. but the gophers had just a little more offense in this one, chatfield wins 18 to 16 over the byron bears opened up their season facing new teams. this one went all the way to overtime as the trojans defeat the bears 28 to 20. byron showed they can hang with the bigger teams as this one went all the way to the end. the bears host plainview elgin millville next week. we'll have the highlights to this game on our website in the sports section.// still ahead á more of your friday night