Speech to Text for Fire burns at spot where homeless gather in Rochester

now.//// thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm george mallet./// new tonight at ten á a small fire was set in a spot where rochester's homeless population is known to gather. new at ten fire crews got the call just before 6 p.m. kimt news 3's isabella basco is live from where it happened to tell us what we know at this hour. george... the rochester fire department was called out for a fire under this bridge... off of 16th street near the apache mall. they arrived to find flames among a stock of materials like clothes... books... picture frames... but they don't know who it all belongs to. one member of the fire department tells me why we need to make sure this area stays secure from incidents like these.xxx the fire erupted without warning, but was extinguished almost as quickly. "we assessed the bridge to see if there was any concern for structural damage, there was light smoke that marred the concrete a little bit but nothing as far as heat damage or anything like that." battalion chief brian petersen says its important firefighters are notified quickly... even for a seemingly small fire. "sooner we get notified, the quicker we can fix the situation, the safer it is for everybody, this is a pretty heavily used bike path here, no injuries were reported and we don't currently know the cause of the fire. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella. the fire department says they do not believe the cause was arson at this point./// rochester