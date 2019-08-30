Speech to Text for Lime Creek Nature Center group sending good vibes to rain forest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

been plagued with large fires over the last month. the expansive rainforest is an important source of oxygen for the earthááá the vast vegetation turning carbon dioxide into oxygen for us all. here at home, some are sending a measure of spiritual help to the crisis by using meditation and a drum circle. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was at the drum circle and joins us live from the mason city newsroom. nick? george á about 20 people showed up to lime creek nature center in mason city... bringing with them drums á maracas á and tambourines... all in an effort to send good vibes to mother earth.xxx (drumming nats( the loud thump of a drum "feel your bare feet on that ground." is contrasted with the quiet visualization techniques of meditation. these environmentall yáaware folks are fighting the amazon rainforest wildfires the best way they know how. alyssa gutierrez organized the drum circle and meditation retreat. "i thought it was really vital that here in our area, we just kind of spread that awareness and teach children and adults just conscious choices to make and be aware of what we can do to better things so such things don't happen in the future." while playing relaxing music, the group pictured the rainforest being healed from the fire. gutierrez says the meditation is similar to something common in all religions. "just like when we do prayer. it's simple. it has no dogma within it. anyone can do it and it's just to send healing and just good vibrations in general." shannon gibbons kept the beat on her drum. she says drum circles return people to their primal instincts and focus the mind. "it really helps bring out more of their senses, so you're hearing and you're seeing. it brings you into the expierence to really dive deeper to the intentions and what you're doing." gibbons says she is committed to environmental causes and that leading a drum circle will be a call to action for keeping the planet in balance. "this is to bring power back to the people and make them feel not so hopeless, to, for a lack of a better term, at the end of the gathering, the group talked about the actions they take in their own lives to be environmentall y friendly. they mentioned things like living a vegan lifestyle and staying away from plastic water bottles. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. while the amazon rainforest does provide a great deal of oxygen on earth, according to national geographic, the plankton in the ocean are the biggest contributors