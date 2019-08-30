Speech to Text for House Numbers help firefighter response times

every second counts when firefighters are responding to a call. that's why the ventura fire department is asking residents to make sure their house numbers are easily seen. on tuesday, the department was dispatched because of a residential fire alarm. when they got to the block, they had trouble figuring out the address of the home, because none of the homes had visible house numbers. firefighter jim sholly says searching for the home delayed their response. a house fire will double in size every thirty seconds, it really does, every minute counts when we're trying to get to a home. sholly says their trucks are not equipped with gápás navigation. fortunately for the homeowners, a malfunctionin g alarm was to blame and there was no fire.