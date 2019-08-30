Speech to Text for Iowa scraps virtual caucus plans

it easier to participate in the iowa democratcic caucuses. the virtual caucus á set to start february 3rd á would allow some voters to participate via phone. but a move by the dánác has torpedoed the plan.. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has more.xxx on the scene reshoot looklive tracy smith of clear lake has caucused for many years. "iowa seems to be very important to the political discussion. i'd think you want as many people talking as possible." she supported the state's democratic party's plan to implement the caucus by phone... particularly due to factors like weather and work schedules. "what about second shift workers? we've completely eliminated them because it hits right at 7 o clock and you have to be there." however á that will not become a reality. while iowa and nevada created the option to meet a dánác mandate to open up more access for participation... there were concerns about the potential of hacking... with this á the committee is scrapping the move. joann hardy is the central committee chair of the cerro gordo county democrats. "we gotta have a balance between getting a lot of people to participate and security. we have to balance that out." both smith and hardy are hopeful that a solution could be worked out á even within a 5 month time period. "whether it could go to a one event instead of a 5 or 6 event, pre voting, if they can make that more secure, or if there is a way to do a mail in, almost an absentee ballot, i don't presidential hopeful tom steyer released a statement saying he's disappointed with the decision... and is calling on the committee to reconsider and work with officials to form a plan that guarantees security and expands voter participation.///