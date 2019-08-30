Speech to Text for German Leaders Tour MN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

collabortaing on ideas to help their communities grow. german leaders toured rochester buildings including career and technical education center to discuss ways to adress issues in the community. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live outside of c-tech where leaders toured the building to see how they're working to address minnesotas workforce. xxx germans in roch-lintro-2 an exercise in diplomacy is underway in rochester. the med city is partnering with a german community to improve both locations. germans in roch-lpkg-1 germans in roch-lpkg-2 vo:a room full of med city leaders... as well as leaders from an ocean away.. germans in roch-lpkg-6 sot: we're honored to actually have 11 members of the german parliament from a state called rhine-westphalia germans in roch-lpkg-3 vo:the state is smaller than minnesota but the population exceeds 17- million. angela freimuth is a german politician. rochester and rhine-wesphalia are in a partnership. they collaborate on ideas to improve their communities. germans in roch-lpkg-4 sot: we known each other for many years for many years now and changed a lot of ideas. germans in roch-lpkg-5 vo:the visiting germans were able to see what makes the med-city thrive...they toured the world famous mayo clinic and c-tech to get some good ideas. sot: a fabolous experience it's fun of course and we do learn a lot and it's international relation. vo:rochester was able to look at how germany is handling its workforce. senator david senjem says sometimes you have to look overseas to see what you can improve on at home. sot: we have an opportunity through this initative to this opportunity again not only be good friends with our german conpariots to also to learn from them it's been a wonderful experience very enjoyable. vo:building strong relations in different parts of the world. germans in roch-ltag-2 german leaders head back to their country tomorrow and says they will take the discussions they had and see how they can implement some changes to benefit their state. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. thank you jeremiah. german leaders also toured a local farm to learn more about the agriculture industry. we'll have that story coming up tonight on k-i- m-t news three at ten. / virtual