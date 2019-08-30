Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vaping Concerns

According to Mayo Clinic, the use of electronic-cigarettes, or vaping devices is linked to one death, and an outbreak of related lung injuries.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Vaping Concerns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dangers of vaping. according to mayo clinic- the use of electronic- cigarettes, or vaping devices is linked to one death and an outbreak of related lung injuries. vaping concerns new-vo-1 lowerthird2line:vaping concerns austin, mn jose carlos is a former vaper. he says he never smoke a cigarette in his life and went straight to vaping. but he stopped a few monthsago after he noticed the side effects.xxx vaping concerns new-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jose carlos austin resident "i felt like i couldn't run anymore. i felt like i was out of shape although i ran everyday and i was active i felt like i was heavy and couldn't breath." according to the iowa department of public health - some symptoms of severe respiratory illness in people with a history of vaping include a cough - fatigue - dizziness - headache - vomitting and diarrhea - chest pain - and difficulty breathing. / trebek season 36-intro-2
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a chillier start and a little rain for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vaping Concerns

Image

Mower County Deputy Facing Charges

Image

Bringing new worker to north Iowa

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Cafe Steam 4th Location

Image

Chateau opens to the public

Image

Thursday prep football highlights

Image

Diamond Jo officially opens sportsbook

Image

Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer talks about big money in politics

Image

Testing out new bike lanes

Community Events