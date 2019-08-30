Speech to Text for Vaping Concerns

dangers of vaping. according to mayo clinic- the use of electronic- cigarettes, or vaping devices is linked to one death and an outbreak of related lung injuries. vaping concerns new-vo-1 lowerthird2line:vaping concerns austin, mn jose carlos is a former vaper. he says he never smoke a cigarette in his life and went straight to vaping. but he stopped a few monthsago after he noticed the side effects.xxx vaping concerns new-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jose carlos austin resident "i felt like i couldn't run anymore. i felt like i was out of shape although i ran everyday and i was active i felt like i was heavy and couldn't breath." according to the iowa department of public health - some symptoms of severe respiratory illness in people with a history of vaping include a cough - fatigue - dizziness - headache - vomitting and diarrhea - chest pain - and difficulty breathing.