Mower County Deputy Facing Charges

A Mower County Sheriff's Deputy is facing criminal charges. He's accused of punching a teenager while he was making an arrest.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 4:47 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 4:47 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Mower County Deputy Facing Charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm raquel hellman. mower county dep charged-toss-3 a mower county sheriff's deputy - facing criminal charges - accused of punching a teenager while he was making an arrest. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is looking into this case for us. she joins us now in studio to explain - maleeha what do we know right now?xxx maleeha-bmintro-2 raquel - i obtained these documents from the mower county courthouse that explains exactly what happened. i also spoke to the prosecuting attorney to get the full picture.xxx mower county dep charged-vo-1 mower county dep charged-mpkg-3 back in january police were called to this mcdonald's in austin. according to court documents - a teenager was causing a scene after getting into a fight with his girlfriend inside the restaurant. mower county deputy ryan chrz responded to the call and approached the teen ouside. mower county dep charged-mpkg-2 attorney sot: "the young man got upset about something and squirmed away from the officer." mower county dep charged-mpkg-4 john fossum is the rice county attorney prosecuting the case. he says two austin police officers and the mower county deputy wrestled the teen to the ground. courts documents show that the teen was handcuff and pepper sprayed multiple time. and while in the squad car the teen says... attorney sot: "he was sprayed with mace and punched. punched in the face... these document states that he deputy used such force because he was kicked in the groin by the juvenile during the arrest. / mower county dep charged-bmtag-2 chrz is facing charges of misconduct as a public officer and fifth- degree assault. if convicted he could be facing a year in jail and a $3,000 fine. / thanks maleeha. the preliminary hearing is set for the end of september. /
