Speech to Text for Bringing new worker to north Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some north iowa organizations are launching an initiative to get more people to move to the area... looking at recruiting immigrant workers from a hurricane devastated island. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city with the details á alex? xxx katie á as you enter river city á you'll see these welcome to mason city signs. it's a sentiment a local organization is extending to workers from puerto rico that are looking for a new start in life and other organizations are hopping on board.xxx since her first visit to puerto rico... jennifer andrade (aná drawáday) has been working with families from the island territory á hit hard by hurricane maria. "with a poor economy, were devastated by that category 5 hurricane, and they need a fresh start. and what better place to hear about iowa and all the opportunities that we have here." while iowa and puerto rico are nearly opposite on the weather front, she is giving puerto ricans the hard sell on iowa. "we have a much lower cost of living here, we talk about our amenities and everything that we have in that relocation process." the recruiting is proving successful. "we're finding lots of great skill sets, we've found families that are moving up and have already had some move up in the area and are now transitioning into their own homes or ready to buy a home 8 companies have signed on to assist in the effort. mark dodd's resale store is among them. "we take contributions á clothing, housing, miscellaneous things, and have an opportunity to provide those to the community at a lower cost." dodd sees puerto rico as a great workforce source. "with puerto rico being a us territory á the barriers are not there in terms of immigration. andrade mentions that most of the candidates she's been trying to recruit have degrees of all kinds á from bachelor's to master's. and they are finding candidates in all different career fields á from the trades to accounting. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. so fará over 60 families from puerto rico have moved to north iowa according to andrade.///