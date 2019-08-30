Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this friday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( hurricane dorian is getting stronger. overnight it strengthened into a category 2 as it continues barreling toward the southeast. as laura podesta reports, people along the florida coast are preparing for the worst. <floridians up and down the state are rushing to prepare for hurricane dorian. (sot á mos thu0395) "we don't know which way the hurricane is going. it's better to be safe than sorry" the national hurricane center says dorian may strengthen into a category four storm by the time it makes landfall... somewhere between the florida keys and southern georgia. (sot á gov. ron desantis (rá florida)) "you have a forecast here that's had a high degree of uncertainty." officials say