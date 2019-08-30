Clear

Cafe Steam 4th Location

We're taking you to the soft opening

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 2:07 AM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

business move in. today the community welcomed caf! steam at one discovery square for the coffee shop's soft opening. this is coá owner william forsman's fourth location here in the medácity. it's a major change since he opened his first coffee shop. he tells us rochester is a unique place for growth and opportunity for businesses of all types and sizes. xxx every six months something new pops up a lot of people get frustrated with the construction with the crains and road closures butthis is development this is the nature of rochester changing the coffee shop will have their official grand opening in early a higháspeed chase
