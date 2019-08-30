Speech to Text for Chateau opens to the public

rochester. in the heart of the city á new management and city leaders are working to revive the historic gem that is chateau theatre. just last week we gave you this look at the renovations. now á they're having their official grand opening today! kimt news three's jermiah wilcox joins us live now with more á jeremiah? xxx amy... they just cut the ribbon here at the chateau... meaning it's now open to the public. this has been a long process of giving this historic building a new purpose. this is a very exciting day for people here in the community... saying this updated building will now create a cultural hub here in the med city. a new purpose for an old building. earlier this year... the rochester city council voted to turn over stewardship of the chateau theater to "exhibits development group" or "edg." the group was chosen over two other companies because council members say they believe the company has a unique plan for the theatre including use of the venue for exhibits, similar to a museum. nowáthe doors are open and ready for the first exhibit... "the beatles memorabilia exhibit." amy nobel seitz is founder and cáeáo of eádág. she says the theater is ready to serve and showcase the arts and culture here in the med city. sot: the community of rochester really owns the theater so it's time to there's an opening house going on right now until eight tonight... everyone can see the work done on the inside and purchase tickets to the exhibit once it opens. the exhibit will open in october. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. thank you jeremiah. the theater will host events and exhibits. the beatles exhibit will stay there for the next three