Speech to Text for Thursday prep football highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we've been using the word "preview" for weeks as we talk high school football. tonight we are using a different word... "highlights!" kimt news three sports director kaleb gillock joins us and he does indeed have highlights! football is back and it's only thursday which has us excited for the return of sports overtime tomorrow night. doveráeyota playing host to lourdes. we start on the first drive á doveráeyota feeling it early á reece lemke and ethan reps with the sack. they'd take over on downs and blake blattner with the large gain for the eagles. then quarterback brady williams with the pitch to blattner for the touchdown á doveráeyota leads sixázero. lourdes would make a comeback though á the touchdown pass is complete to colin meade but lourdes would prevail á 13 to six was the final. in class a, alden conger glenville emmons hosting hayfield... vikings offense started off hot, brady nelson scrambling and finds his man in patrick towey, towey makes a break for the outside and takes out our camera man for the touchdown, hayfield takes the lead. second drive, same scenario... carter kyllo bruises his way through the defense and gets into the end zone, 13 nothing vikings lead. next drive, nelson goes to the deep ball up to luke dudycha, the big receiver sheds a tackle and is off to the races. hayfield runs all over the knights, they win 40 to 18.// and the john marshall rockets on the road at mankato west. the rockets hope to turn things around this year á but this wasn't the stzart they were looking for á jon sikel making those wide cuts with nothing but green and an endzone ahead. don't count out jám yet á parker navitsky drops a dime to jack ward with the diving catch á rockets would have to punt. john marshall drops the sesaon opener tonight 49 to 14 á and travels to kasson next week. it's been just over 10 hours since the diamond