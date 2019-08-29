Speech to Text for Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer talks about big money in politics

campaign 2020 democratic presidential contender tom steyer released his tax returns today. weeks ago, in a conversation with george, steyer vowed he would make that move. katie when that news broke earlier todayááá i saidááá i had that. fact isáááá much of the talk about steyer has centered on money. after all, his tax returns indicate he earned oneá pointá two billion dollars in total income from 2009 to 2017. stillááá steyer thinks money is the biggest problem in american politics. when tom steyer was swarmed by reporters at clear lake's democratic wing dingáááá the billionaire touted his record as a selfá made businessman. and though it wasn't officially announced until today, when we were alone steyer answered this question affirmatively even then. i suspect you might even release your tax returns, huh? steyer: i am definitely going to release my tax returns. the yale graduate made a fortune after founding farallon capitalááá but he is adamant that corporate money has corrupted our democracy. what we're facing as a country is a broken government, that basically corporations have bought the democracy, so the task in front of all of us is to restore government of, by and for the people. and, for the last ten years, as an outsider, i've been organizing coalitions of ordinary american citizens to take on unchecked corporate power and we've been winning. steyer acknowledges that is an uphill battleáááá in the 2010 citizens united decision the supreme court held the free speech clause of the first amendment prohibits the government from restricting independent expenditures on politics by corporations we're at a point where we have a rogue party, the republican party that's gone to a very, very dark place where they've really sold out to corporations and they're working for them and the american people have got to take back this government steyer failed to make the cut for the next democratic debate in houston. stilláá áá he appears likely to stay in the race. he is the loudest voice talking about campaign finance reform. one other piece of political news tonight. the des moines register is offering a glowing editorial about senator amy klobuchar. the editorial board concluding, senator klobuchar has the smarts and quick wit needed to challenge donald trump./// still ahead