Speech to Text for Testing out new bike lanes

first tonight á as rochester continues to grow á city leaders want to make sure streets remain bike and pedestrian friendly. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out how they're revamping certain streets to do just that. she joins us live now á isabella? live that's right katie and george... so the fourth street reconstructio n project was a big undertaking to help improve safety for people using rochester roads. that includes putting marks on the pavement and adding protected bike lanes. and bikers tell me they are excited to see the start of a fastápaced future. xxx gearing up for a more commuterá friendly city... that's what the fourth street southwest reconstructio n project is doing... and cyclists are liking this new addition to a growing city. "the main problem that i found is just being able to get through downtown on a bike and feel safe, otherwise, you are right in the middle of cars." tom steen á an active cyclist says he is excited for the future of his chosen mode of transportatio n. "to have three or four of them downtown to make it possible without having difficulty, that will be the key." kevin bright with destination medical center says cyclists like steen should only be enthusiastic about what's to come. "some of the downtown streets are built or being constructed as a way to accommodate pedestrians and bikers in a safer manner." and what's driving down this bike route like? well ái wanted to find out. remember what i did with my lime scooters a few weeks back? well i did the same thing today with a bike rental. so much like lime, i'm going to get test out this bike box. i have my gopro camera and then you are going to see what the route looks like. so rejoice! no more road construction is happening... this road is expected to open again to traffic the first week of september. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella... the cost of this project is 5 á point 3 million dollars./// it's the end of an era for thursdays