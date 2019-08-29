Clear

Last Thursdays Downtown

The location is moving and that could impact a lot of people

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Last Thursdays Downtown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's the end of an era for thursdays downtown at peace plaza. the rochester downtown alliance announced a plan last week to change the location from peace plaza to the streets marked in red on this map. jewler mary best will miss the peace plaza gathering spot. "the only consideration would be if it gets a little too far away, too spread out, people may not be able to get there on their lunch hours and so we'll just have to wait and see how it works." the frozen party known as socialice will still take place at peace plaza next year. /// developing story there are new
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler mornings and below norm highs
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday prep football highlights

Image

Diamond Jo officially opens sportsbook

Image

Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer talks about big money in politics

Image

Testing out new bike lanes

Image

Last Thursdays Downtown

Image

New "blackout" plates are a hit in Iowa

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/29

Image

Chateau grand opening

Image

New business inside One Discovery Square

Image

Meet the Street

Community Events