Speech to Text for New "blackout" plates are a hit in Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a second thought to the license plates attached to our cars... but one particular style is proving to be very popular in iowa. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to explain á nick? this plate is the standard issue license plate you get when you register your car at the county assessors office. across the state á demand for this type of plate, called a black out plate, is making them a hot commodity.xxx why are iowans making such a fuss over a black license plate? "a lot of them say they like the simplicity of the plate. a lot of the vehicles that are coming out that are popular are the black vehicles with the black wheels and so it's more of kind of a look on their vehicle for a lot of people." cerro gordo county deputy treasurer táj shovein says they've had tons of people contact the office looking for these sleek black plates. "we just got our stock here today actually and we had a lot of people that were on a call list that we had to call out and let them know that we had them in because they wanted them." while the county doesn't directly get funds from selling the plates, shovein says they do benefit from the road use tax that the plates generate, which goes to fixing roads and bridges all over the state and in cerro gordo county. mason city resident chad sundermeyer says while he is okay with the standard issue plate design, he can see why the blackout plates are so popular. "i don't mind it. ive seen the new blackout design and i like that just because it's very clean and it looks, i don't know, almost more professional." he says the contrasting black and white design should make the plates easier for law enforcement to read. i also asked sundermeyer if he would pay an extra 35 dollars to get the blackout plates for his vehicle. "i actually would. like i said, i think it looks cleaner and it's not so cluttered. here in cerro gordo county á the treasurers office says they have a limited supply of the plates for customers, but because they are so popular, they plan on getting more in. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. the blackout plates were first approved by iowa's dáoát back in july. originally á if you wanted one á you'd have to order them online or through