Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/29

Nelson's forecast includes cool nights and mild highs

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

plan to leave tomorrow... you're probably curious about what the weekend weather looks like... kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us. sunshine and 70's on tap? cold front has punched through the area and slinging the moisture towards the southeast. no rain fell along the front, but it did turn cloudier and more humid. skies clear overnight tonight with lows taking a tumble into the low 50s. highs may not get out of the 60s on friday and saturday in most locations; although, expect most of the area to be under mostly sunny skies on friday. a weak wave slices the region friday night and early saturday which will spark showers. there's another round of storms coming on monday night and early tuesday with warmer temperatures. highs could reach into the low 80s. tonight: clear lows: low 50s winds: nw 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly cloudy, slight chance late highs: low 70s winds: nw 5á10 tomorrow night: showers possible chris á we know you've been tracking some weather a little further away from home. take a look á here's what hurricane dorian looks
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
