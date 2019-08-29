Clear

Chateau grand opening

A look inside the revamped space

continuing coverage the chateau theater has undergone many changes... and kimt news 3 has covered them all. now the histroic building is entering a new era... as a cultural destination. the theater is opening it's doors... gearing up for the first show coming this fall. the theater will have dozens of rotating exhibits. first up: "the beatles memorabilia exhibit." amy nobel seitz is founder and cáeáo of eádág.... the chateau's new stewards. she says they chose the exhibit because of the beatles the love of music, music has no boundaries and so that's really the message of the beatles too when you really dig into their messages. get you're tickets now... it will open in october. the exhibit runs for three months./// a lot of us don't give a second
