New business inside One Discovery Square

They're opening their fourth location throughout Rochester

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

Speech to Text for New business inside One Discovery Square

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

months./// the heart of the city is just one part of downtown seeing big changes. in neighboring discovery square á a destination medical center funded space is seeing a new business move in. today the community welcomed caf! steam at one discovery square for the coffee shop's soft opening. this is coá owner william forsman's fourth location here in the medácity. it's a major change since he opened his first coffee shop. he tells us rochester is a unique place for growth and opportunity for businesses of all types and sizes. xxx every six months something new pops up a lot of people get frustrated with the construction with the crains and road closures butthis is development this is the nature of rochester changing the coffee shop will have their official grand opening in early a higháspeed
