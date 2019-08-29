Clear

Meet the Street

KIMT News 3's Isabella Basco runs into Councilman Michael Wojcik at a Rochester event.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 8:24 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Meet the Street

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now it's no secret á the med city is changing every day. a big part of that is destination medical center á pushing to make rochester more bike and pedestrianá friendly. one of the ways they are doing that is by reconstructin g fourth street southwest to make it easier for cyclists... motorists and pedestrians to use. happening now á people are testing out those new bike lanes at thursdays downtown. kimt news three's isabella basco is live there... isabella are you taking a spin out there? that's right raquel. i'm having too much fun taking a spin down these bike lanes. right now... people are learning about all of their commuting options. but basically... what the city has done for fourth street southwest is make it a bike route. they've also put marks on the pavement to make sure cars know bikes are passing through. tonight at ten á hear from attendees on how excited they are for these changes coming to the med city but for now... live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the
