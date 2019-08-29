Speech to Text for Mower County seeks High-Speed Internet

while internet technology has become a convenience for manyá for some folks in rural areas slow service is a headache. on tuesday the mower county board approved a resolution to get the county high speed broadband access for all of its residents. kimt news three maleeha kamal has more on the story. many of us are hardwired to our phones and when we see a sign like this ( no signal) we just can't comprehend it. sot liz kellner"i would just say that it's very frustrating would be the first emotion and once you get passed that irration and frustration it can be a little disheartening." (why) cg: mower county seeks high speed internet/ austin, mn liz kellner lives a couple miles outside of austin. in a rural area. some days she works from home snd she never knows what she is going to encounter when it comes to intenet speed. according to trish harren with mower county 80 percent of the geography is unserved or underserved. sot trish harren " you have acess to high speed intenet becuase somebody has been able to put fiber in the ground when you are in a rural area there isnt enough population of density to do it. and so whats happened the governement sector has stepped in to get internet in these rural areas. the reason behind it is it all comes down to money. nats: of the map" midco recieved 39 million dollars in federal funding to deploy high speed internet to rural areas in the midwest.cmowe r county was one of their coverage areas. sot trish"federal funding gives them a baseline to to put fiber in the ground." now they are looing for funding from the state of minnesota to build out. the goal is to have boarder to board coverage by 2025. sot liz kellner: "and i appreciate the fact that that was kimt news 3's maleeha kamal reporting. there are a couple more steps that need to take place before this can become a reality á but they are hoping to bring the updates to the area in spring of 2020. midco is also focusing on rural areas in north and south dakota.////