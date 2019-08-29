Speech to Text for Morning with the Mayor

want to know what is going on in the hallowed halls of the government center here in the med city? what the mayor is thinking? where the next big city project is planned? this morning, mayor kim norton kicked off a new community series called "morning with the mayor." at old abe coffee shop á and that's where kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox started his day. . a new way the mayor wants to start her day... with a fresh cup of joe and conversations with the community. sot: they're arent enough hours in a day frankly to meet with everyone so i thought i can be more outward facing by coming out to our local coffee shops and inviting the community in. "morning with the mayor" offers a chance for people to bring their issues to city leaders. nothing is off limits. emily johnston came out this morning to learn more about how the city is addressing its homeless problem. sot: it felt like a real conversation and that's not something i feel like i havent been able to experience before. so i really applaude the mayor for taking this step. the coffee is steamingááá and the topics are diverse. joanne rosener made a pitch for more pickle ball space. sot: we do not have enough facilities so we're really hoping that as the city grows and more people get involved in pickle ball that we have adaquate facilities. vo:whatever the topic... mayor norton says she wants her constituents to know they have her attention. sot: i can take their thoughts and concerns forward to approperiate people departments or the city council make a difference a positive if you missed that meeting, the next is september 19th at the new caf! steam at one discovery square.