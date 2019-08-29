Speech to Text for Labor Day Construction Detours

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season in iowa and minnesota. crews are rushing to finish up the roads before winter's inevitable snow. drivers heading out of town for the holiday weekend will be impacted by one mason city project. live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live to tell us about these highway headaches, nick? george and katie á federal avenue is closed from highway 122 to 15th street because of ongoing work to the storm sewer there. while drivers who are heading out of town will have to take a detour to get around it, businesses near the closure are having to deal with it everyday. karen knutson's real estate office is just a couple of blocks from the closure. while her business hasn't been impacted directly by thivers in the area get a little confused and stop in her office for directions. "they think they can get straight through like to the fire station and this has been all closed so they couldn't. so they'll get so far and they'll come in and ask us how they get out of here and go around to get back to monroe." according to iowa dot, there are detour signs which will help those labor day travelers get through the mess. just down the road at 'real deals on home decor', owner lisa o'tool says the constant gridlock has impacted her business. "even though sales are down the blessing is that our customers are willing and determined to get to our business so we the best way to avoid the construction mess is to use monroe avenue. iowa dot says the project will only last about a month and a half. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. if you use your smartphone to help you get around, most navigation apps are showing the closure and routing traffic around it.