Harvest and Frost Issues

Recent cooler temperatures have not been good for crops. Areas along the Minnesota border need more warmer temperatures in order for crops to mature before the first frost.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

soon it will be harvest time. but recent cooler temperatures may not be good for corn crops. according to an iowa state university extension agronomist á areas along the minnesota border need more warmer temperatures in order for crops to mature before the first frost. additionally á corn planted in june is still in the milking stage. the iásáu agronomist had some good news for soybeans though á they're starting to fill pods. jerry maier (myer) farms near eagle grove á and he "in eagle grove, we had close to 6 inches over the last 2 weeks, and that helped out a lot. but we need mother earth to bring a little more sunshine and some warm temperatures to finish the crop out." maier (myer) also noticed that some bean fields are turning color á and harvest is expected to begin in about 30
