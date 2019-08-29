Speech to Text for Harvest and Frost Issues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

soon it will be harvest time. but recent cooler temperatures may not be good for corn crops. according to an iowa state university extension agronomist á areas along the minnesota border need more warmer temperatures in order for crops to mature before the first frost. additionally á corn planted in june is still in the milking stage. the iásáu agronomist had some good news for soybeans though á they're starting to fill pods. jerry maier (myer) farms near eagle grove á and he "in eagle grove, we had close to 6 inches over the last 2 weeks, and that helped out a lot. but we need mother earth to bring a little more sunshine and some warm temperatures to finish the crop out." maier (myer) also noticed that some bean fields are turning color á and harvest is expected to begin in about 30