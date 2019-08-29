Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Deer Management Meeting

Tonight is the Deer Management meeting in Austin. Deer near the Austin area have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Deer Management Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's hard to believe that deer hunting season isn't too far away. happening tonight in austin á you're chance to learn about local deer mananagement plans. deer near the austin area have tested positive for chronic wasting disease. jeanine vorland with the minnesota department of natural resources tells us before deer can be transported this season á they need to be tested for cáwá d. tonight's meeting is a chance to learn more about the process.xxx cg: jeanine vorland ( 15 sec) the center for the disease and control advises that you do not the meeting is taking place tonight from six to
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
A cold front may bring clouds and sun to the area Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Owatonna Fatal Crash

Image

Harvest and Frost Issues

Image

Deer Management Meeting

Image

Breakfast With The Mayor

Image

Thursday's weather forecast

Image

Fairgrounds recovering from May Tornado

Image

Open house for the new 4th st. SW

Image

Thursday's Downtown wraps up today

Image

Sealing unused wells in Mower County

Image

Back to school stress

Community Events