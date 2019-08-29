Speech to Text for Breakfast With The Mayor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a new initiative in rochester that mayor kim norton is kicking off today. it's called "morning with the mayor. mayor norton is stepping away from her desk to connect with people in the community. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox is live at old abes coffee shop where residents had an open conversation over a cup of joe. jeremiah what did they talk about?xxx that's right raquel... i'm here inside old abes coffee where mayor norton listened to ideas on bike lanes, dealing with expansion to even pickle ball. there was no topic off limits. residents who attended the meeting say it's this kind of atmosphere that sparks more honest open conversations amount what going on here in rochester.xxx nat: it's something we don't get to do all that often. vo:it's the first of many conversations mayor norton has planned. she's starting a new program called "morning with the mayor". a chance for people to bring their issues to city leaders á and nothing is off limits. emily johnston attended the first official meet up and was there to learn more about what the city is doing to address homelessness. she says just discussing these issues outside of city hall is refreshingá adding it was less pressure to have her concerns heard. sot: it felt like a real conversation and that's not something i feel like i havent been able to experience before. so i really applaude the mayor for if you missed this meeting there will be more in the future. i spoke to mayor norton... she tells me she's planning to have this sort of meeting every couple weeks at different locations throughout the city. again, there's no set topics... all you have to do is bring your ideas, concerns and feedback to the mayor. she says she'll work with other departments to get things done. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three./// thank you jeremiah, the next meeting is september 19th at the new caf! steam at one discovery square.///