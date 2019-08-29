Clear

Weather forecast AM 8/29

Sean talks about fronts and Dorian

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 8:20 AM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Speech to Text for Weather forecast AM 8/29

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... the next couple of days will display mostly sunny conditions with a few caveats. first, a cold front will move through the area late in the morning thursday. this front has the dynamics to produce severe weather; however, the front will slice early in the day in our area, and a strong 'cap' of warm air above the surface over our area will keep the severe weather east of the region. we could see
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
A cold front may bring clouds and sun to the area Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast AM 8/29

Image

Fairgrounds recovering from May Tornado

Image

Open house for the new 4th st. SW

Image

Thursday's Downtown wraps up today

Image

Sealing unused wells in Mower County

Image

Back to school stress

Image

Fastcare North opens

Image

Independent FIlm Festival preps

Image

Steve King talks Campaign 2020

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/28

Community Events