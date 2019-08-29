Clear

Fairgrounds recovering from May Tornado

Organizers are planning to repair the Floyd County Fairgrounds after a devastating tornado in May.

memorial day, a tornado tore through the floyd county fairgrounds, destroying several buildings. several organizations involved with the fair met to discuss how best to move forward. the meeting was more than just figuring out how to rebuild what was lost, but to plan a fair that will continue to grow in the coming years. we're always going to be able to bring in entertainment or have outdoor stuff, you know, with staging or different acts that are self contained that are being brought in. my focus is more on the building structure its self. are we making a lasting foodstand? is it something that can be a year round rental facility? staudt (stout) also said rebuilding will
