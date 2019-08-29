Clear

Open house for the new 4th st. SW

Today, the city of Rochester is hosting an open house so community members can see the new and improved street.

after months of construction, 4th street southwest in rochester is almost ready to reáopen... and the public is invited to check out the 5ápointá3 million dollar project (today. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to show us some of the new features and tell us about the open house. annalisa? tyler, arielle, here on fourth street you cannot miss these almost neon green spaces on the road... and that is exactly the point. this new design is really intended to help not just drivers and pedestrians, but bikers. the road now has protected, bright green bike lanes. take a look... there is a threeáfoot buffer and metered parking between the bike lane and traffic... to keep cyclists safe. it also adds this "bike box"... a green space where bikers can pull ahead of cars if their turning. barbara beck is part of the bike advocacy group "we bike rochester" and says she pedals daily. for her, this new design is a big step for this is fantastic. we really need to make the streets safer for bicyclists. there's a lot of information on this new street to the cost, to how drivers need to know to what pedestrians to know. you can get all of that at the open house event for the street tonight... you can even test out the bike lanes and have the opportunity to win a bike. live in rochester annalisa pardo the "meet the new 4th st sw" event is from 3 to 7 tonight, during thursdays
A cold front may bring clouds and sun to the area Thursday
