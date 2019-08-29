Clear

Thursday's Downtown wraps up today

Thursday's Downtown holds it's last event after a successful summer.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 7:45 AM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for Thursday's Downtown wraps up today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

visit the clinic. the new on db it's a sure sign summer is winding down... today is the final thursdays downtown of the season. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with just how successful this year was and what we can expect today. annalisa? tyler, for commuters, it may be nice that these roads will be open again. but you can see, they're setting up for the final thursdays downtown of the year... and we're learning it is a very successful season. despite some construction at peace plaza, and other construction taking up parking... monika kopet with rochester downtown alliance says so far, this year was more successful than last year. to date, over 207 thousand and three hundred people have next year's market is coming with some major changes, including a different location! we'll tell you about the planning that's already underway coming up in a couple minutes.
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
A cold front may bring clouds and sun to the area Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast AM 8/29

Image

Fairgrounds recovering from May Tornado

Image

Open house for the new 4th st. SW

Image

Thursday's Downtown wraps up today

Image

Sealing unused wells in Mower County

Image

Back to school stress

Image

Fastcare North opens

Image

Independent FIlm Festival preps

Image

Steve King talks Campaign 2020

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/28

Community Events