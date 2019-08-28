Clear

Sealing unused wells in Mower County

Wells must be sealed and protected

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

mean landfall by late sunday and into monday. if you own a well that you're no longer using á there's a new resource available to you. sealing up unused wells is something the mower soil & water conservation district or sáwá cád á wants property owners to do more often. if you don't seal it... it could cause surface water runoff and contaminate nearby drinking water. now á the sáwácá d is offering up to a thousand dollars to help seal unused wells in the county. a water plant outreach coordinator talks about why people should take advantage of this "we need to make sure that pollutants on the surface aren't going down through that well into the ground water, plus it can be a safety hazard too if people aren't aware of it and it's an open hole on the ground that things can fall into including people." for more information on how to apply for financial help to seal your well ..visit kimt dot com and find this story under
