Speech to Text for Back to school stress

it's back to school time á which can be pretty stressful. one survey reports 83á percent of teens are stressed, especially those worried about getting into college. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out how students can handle that stress and joins us live now á isabella? live it's hard to believe the first day of class is right around the corner for students at rochester schools á like john marshall. but with stressful things like internships á extracurricul ars á and aáp classes that come with school á i'm finding out how students manage it all.xxx walk outside the mayo civic center... you'll find teens posing for senior portraits. being a student in today's world, however, isn't always as pretty as a picture. "right now college is becoming highly competitive, especially with social media, everything is on blast, students can see so much more information." "ap classes are heavily talked about and heavily brought on to take." when teens are burned out from the pressure cooker, though, there are options for relief. "just finding things that bring you that satisfaction, whether that's reading a book, being outside, drinking coffee, listening to music." perhaps the trick is to make mental health a priority when confronted by things kids can o to combat stress are starting the day with meditation and giving yourself some positive affirmations. school administrators and mayo clinic professionals also took part in the panel tonight.