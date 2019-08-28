Speech to Text for Fastcare North opens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they don't call it the med city for nothing! another healthcare facility is opening in rochester. it gives residents another option to get treated for any sore throat or sinus infection á and quickly. it's called fastcare north by olmsted medical center. its purpose? to give what its name suggests which is fast care. it aims to help patients with any sicknesses like infections or allergies without having to schedule an appointment. the facility has three exam rooms and 1 lab. a physician for olmsted medical center tells kimt news 3 why the med city needs another option for quality healthcare. xxx "what we have discovered is there is a niche for this type of care, it's for the sore throats, the urinary tract infections, the afteráwork hours, i need this taken care of before school starts tomorrow or work starts tomorrow." another facility called fastcare south is set to open in crossroads plaza near walgreens sometime this fall. /// campaign 2020 uás senator kirsten