Independent FIlm Festival preps

North Iowans are rolling out the red carpet

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Independent FIlm Festival preps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

north iowa is getting ready to roll out the red carpet! next week is the iowa independent film festival. tonight, the festival board met to shore up a few last minute details for the big event. nearly fifty different films from all over the world and in iowa will be screened during the festival á at the mason city public library á mason city community theater á and 'the lake' theater in clear lake. board vice president charlie gandez says iowa's tax incentives for film and television productions are starting to get noticed in the filmmakers are starting to come back to iowa and make films here in the midwest. which is awesome because everything is made in l.a. and we need more films made in iowa. the iowa independent film
