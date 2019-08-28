Speech to Text for Steve King talks Campaign 2020

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sometime this fall. /// campaign 2020 uás senator kirsten gillibrand of new yorkááá who campaigned as a champion of women and families today withdrew from the democratic presidential field. gillibrand failed to qualify for a third debate next monthááá a development she described as fatal to her candidacy. gillibrandááá whom i last spoke with during the democratic wing dingááá was critical of iowa's firebrand republican congressman steve king. when the congressman stopped by our mason city studio today, we asked him about gillibrand's she's been kind of critical of me when she's been traveling in iowa, so it's okay if she goes back to serving in the united state's senate. she never had enough traction to make this work in this state and you know this field has to narrow down, just as typically that has to happen king touched on a wide range of topics during his visit this afternoon, including the trade war with china. king says he isn't optimistic a deal will be made with the chinese, but said quote "the president is well if you've been around downtown