Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/28

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it sure felt like fall when we stepped out this morning. i'm joined now by kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson. chris will we see any warmer temps for labor day weekend / / weather-main-3 the next day or so will feature quiet weather along with breezy conditions. mostly sunny skies continue for wednesday and most of thursday as a cold front slowly approaches from the northwest. this front has the dynamics to produce severe weather; however, the front will slice early in the day in our area, which will keep the severe weather southeast of the region. we could see a few clouds from the front, a few small chance of any precipitation or storms. it'll be warmer on thursday as highs approach 80, and then the cool down comes in the wake of the front. highs fall into the low 70s on friday and saturday, perhaps seeing a scattered shower on friday night and early saturday. labor day and tuesday has a chance of a shower or storm, too. tonight: clear lows: mid 50s winds: wsw 7-15 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: around 80 winds: sw 10-20, gusts to 30 tomorrow night: mostly clear lows: low 50s winds: nw 5-10 thanks chris. amy? / dorian slams puerto rico-intro-2 hurricane dorian is picking up strength as it barrels toward puerto rico. the big question now - how strong will it be when it makes landfall tonight - and where