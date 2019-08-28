Speech to Text for Fullhart Sentenced to Life in Prison

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on how lime springs is recovering from the e-f-1 tornado that touched down near saratoga. elma tornado-vo-1 lowerthird2line:3 months since tornado lime springs, mn brenda roethler's home suffered damage on memorial day. she says her shingles are replaced and the street is mostly back to normal. she's now fearful when severe storms roll through lime springs. xxx elma tornado-sot-1 ls tornado-sot-3 every storm scares me bad. i used to love the thunder and the rain, but it scares me now roethler says she still needs to replace a window and remove a crushed l-p tank. / mug 1:brian fullhart brian fullhart.jpg man sentenced to life in prison for murder cresco, ia tonight we're continuing our coverage of a north iowa murder as a sentence is handed down. this iowa man - brian fullhart - will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his wife zoanne "zoe" fullhart on february 28th - 2018 in cresco. fullhart sentence-vo-1 fullhart sentence-stnger-3 after killing his wife - authorities say he barricaded himself inside his home and shot at law enforcement with a compound bow during the standoff. this is a look at the scene. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was in the court room for his sentencing today and heard from zoe's family. fullhart sentence-pkgll-1 fullhart sentence-pkgll-2 it was a truly emotional morning here at the howard county courthouse hearing from the family members of zoanne fullhart, before her husband brian was sentenced to life in prison fullhart sentence-pkgll-6 "theres not a day that goes by that i wish i didn't do what i did. i wish every day that i had her back." fullhart sentence-pkgll-3 brian fullhart expressed regret to his wife's family. on february 28th 2018 - he told zoanne "zoe" fullhart to get on her knees - and shot her in the head. "most people would describe that as nothing short of an execution." "you were so jealous of her because her family and friends loved her." zoe's mother and two brothers said their final words to fullhart. fullhart sentence-pkgll-7 "she was beautiful on the outside and the inside and you are ugly on the outside and the inside." fullhart sentence-pkgll-8 "leaving all that loves her with an empty spot in our hearts. my sister was a caring, loving woman." lowerthirdcourtesy:continuing coverage victim advocate reading statement from kerry olson, zoanne's brother "i know there is no death sentence in iowa. that would be too easy for you. i want you to think of what you did every day for the rest of your worthless life until you die in prison and rot in hell where you belong." fullhart sentence-pkgll-10 the judge said even if life in prison wasn't the mandatory sentence - she'd have recommended fullhart go away for life. zoe's family never wants to see or hear from fullhart again. "you murdered my daughter and tolkins mother in cold blood, you coward. you just wouldn't let her live her life." reporting in cresco annalise johnson kimt news 3.