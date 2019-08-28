Clear

3 Months Since Memorial Day Tornado

We're getting an update from a Lime Springs resident

on how lime springs is recovering from the e-f-1 tornado that touched down near saratoga. elma tornado-vo-1 lowerthird2line:3 months since tornado lime springs, mn brenda roethler's home suffered damage on memorial day. she says her shingles are replaced and the street is mostly back to normal. she's now fearful when severe storms roll through lime springs. xxx elma tornado-sot-1 ls tornado-sot-3 every storm scares me bad. i used to love the thunder and the rain, but it scares me now roethler says she still needs to replace a window and remove a crushed l-p tank. / mug 1:brian fullhart
