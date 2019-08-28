Clear

Pairing a Puppy with a Veteran

Two groups are teaming up to find this furry friend a veteran companion

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 5:58 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 5:58 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

dogs veterans-toss-2 the american legion riders are teaming up with lonely acres english bulldogs for a program called bullie pups for veterans. now they need your help. kimt news three maleeha kamal joins us here in the studio to explain. xxx tdv-bintro-1 therapy dogs veterans-bintro-2 the groups are looking for a veteran to pair with this adorable english bulldog puppy. do you know someone deserving? xxx tdv-bpkg-1 lowerthird2line:pairing a puppy with a veteran austin, mn meet mj. this sweet, fun loving puppy is looking for a new home. sot leah lysne: "she's 11 weeks old. english bull dog." mj isn't going to just any home---- her breeder has a very specific person in mind.. therapy dogs veterans-bpkg-5 sot leah lysne: and will be presented to a minnesota or northern iowa veteran." therapy dogs veterans-bpkg-6 leah lysne is with lonely acres english bulldogs. she's been in the breeding business for a decade, but about a year ago she got the idea to breed puppies just for veterans. sot leah lysne: "these little muffins can make a world of a difference in their lives." she picked veterans in the spirit of giving back to those who serve us all. they sacrifice so many things for us." therapy dogs veterans-bpkg-3 sot roe nylor: "they don't sleep well, or they have anger issues.so when these people struggle sometimes they just need a companion. they might be married and have kids but they might not be able to tell their family but a pet." therapy dogs veterans-bpkg-4 from there she teamed up with american legion riders a veterans group based in austin. last year the group gave a puppy to this veteran who was brought to tears. now they're on the hunt to match an american hero and an english bulldog in a bond of best friends. tdv-btag-1 the deadline for applications is september 22nd...and we'll include the details on how to apply or nominate a veteran with this story on kimt dot com under local news. thank you maleeha. m-j will be given to her new owner on october 5th. / ots:settlement talks opioid
