Speech to Text for Pairing a Puppy with a Veteran

the american legion riders are teaming up with lonely acres english bulldogs for a program called bullie pups for veterans. now they need your help. the groups are looking for a veteran to pair with this adorable english bulldog puppy. do you know someone deserving? meet mj. this sweet, fun loving puppy is looking for a new home. leah lysne: "she's 11 weeks old. english bull dog." mj isn't going to just any home---- her breeder has a very specific person in mind.. and will be presented to a minnesota or northern iowa veteran." leah lysne is with lonely acres english bulldogs. she's been in the breeding business for a decade, but about a year ago she got the idea to breed puppies just for veterans. leah lysne: "these little muffins can make a world of a difference in their lives." she picked veterans in the spirit of giving back to those who serve us all. they sacrifice so many things for us." roe nylor: "they don't sleep well, or they have anger issues.so when these people struggle sometimes they just need a companion. they might be married and have kids but they might not be able to tell their family but a pet." from there she teamed up with american legion riders a veterans group based in austin. last year the group gave a puppy to this veteran who was brought to tears. now they're on the hunt to match an american hero and an english bulldog in a bond of best friends. the deadline for applications is september 22nd...and we'll include the details on how to apply or nominate a veteran with this story on kimt dot com under local news. m-j will be given to her new owner on october 5th.